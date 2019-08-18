The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 18
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Aug. 18.
Headlines
• Fayetteville Observer — Working for the Wolfpack: Albright family makes impact with facility for football team
• Raleigh News & Observer — New coach Mike Houston trying to change the losing culture of East Carolina
• GoPack.com — Two Saturdays until game day
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack defeats College of Charleston in exhibition
• NESN — How did Jakobi Meyers go undrafted? Patriots rookie wideout keeps wowing
• Indianapolis Star — Jacoby Brissett showing Colts he can be a starting quarterback
Tweets of the day
Season opener is August 22.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 17, 2019
Home opener on September 5! #GoPack // #NCState https://t.co/6858rIXEy8
BRISSETT ➡️ EBRON— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 17, 2019
TOUCHDOWN! #CLEvsIND pic.twitter.com/HbuWBQpnz7
Hear from QB Jacoby Brissett following #CLEvsIND. pic.twitter.com/GYERc5d822— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 18, 2019
#Colts Jacoby Brissett is a starting caliber winning QB. I hope he gets the chance to show it for reasons other than because of an A. Luck injury.— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 17, 2019
Jacoby Brissett's day done. Phillip Walker in.— Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 17, 2019
Brissett: 8-for-10, 100 yards, TD, 141.7 rating.
Solid job, and he needed it.
Jakobi Meyers through two preseason games: 14 targets, 12 catches, 151 yards, two touchdowns.— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 18, 2019
No other Patriots player has more than four catches or 45 yards. pic.twitter.com/n4RlKnrVc7
oh my god— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) August 18, 2019
Jakobi "🐐" Meyers just did unlawful things to his man from the slot on the slant for a first down on third down. pic.twitter.com/4BOohQQoel
.@JaySam1k with no one around‼️ pic.twitter.com/nbEQv3ftKZ— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 18, 2019
Got the W.@JaySam1k pic.twitter.com/PngHYgrF1q— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 18, 2019
Trea Turner: Smasher of baseballs - stealer of leads!!— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 18, 2019
His 3-run shot gives the Nationals a 9-8 lead as we head to the top of the 7th! pic.twitter.com/eKzRMMs0TY
Video of the day
If this doesn’t give you chills, I don’t know what will. I’m excited to be a part of #DDYEAR7. It’s going to be a special one!#1Pack1Goal #HTT https://t.co/lnUVsYkfeb— Munday Tatum (@munday_tatum) August 17, 2019
——
