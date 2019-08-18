News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-18 08:22:06 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 18

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Aug. 18.

Headlines

• Fayetteville Observer — Working for the Wolfpack: Albright family makes impact with facility for football team

• Raleigh News & Observer — New coach Mike Houston trying to change the losing culture of East Carolina

• GoPack.com — Two Saturdays until game day

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack defeats College of Charleston in exhibition

• NESN — How did Jakobi Meyers go undrafted? Patriots rookie wideout keeps wowing

• Indianapolis Star — Jacoby Brissett showing Colts he can be a starting quarterback

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

{{ article.author_name }}