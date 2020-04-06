The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 6
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, April 6.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s NC State All-NBA team reserves and coach
• Raleigh News & Observer — At long last, former NC State football coach Dick Sheridan makes college football’s HOF
• Winston-Salem Journal — The top 10 NCAA Tourney games in history, ranked by AP writers
Tweets Of The Day
Committing tomorrow morning!— JaDun Michael (@jadunmichael10) April 6, 2020
May this marathon continue🏁🖤
MY TOP 12 SCHOOLS ❤︎— Javon Bullard ♛ (@cravejaaye) April 5, 2020
*Other schools can still contact me at this time, I am still accepting ALL schools. pic.twitter.com/y9SUv1GCwW
Top 17!!!🔥 My recruitment is still open!! pic.twitter.com/MAROyWJn2k— 𝓣𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓮𝓺 𝓡𝓸𝓫𝓫𝓲𝓷𝓼 (@LeeqRobbins11) April 5, 2020
Thanks for all the bday!! I appreciate it❤️ pic.twitter.com/AAhpS0pN6m— 𝓣𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓮𝓺 𝓡𝓸𝓫𝓫𝓲𝓷𝓼 (@LeeqRobbins11) April 6, 2020
Top 5.......April 16th 🤔— Colby Smith (@BiGShoW1212) April 6, 2020
Humble As Ever, First 21❤️🌴... pic.twitter.com/dIYoD0pPV7— SAM M’BAKE ✞ (@mbakesam1) April 5, 2020
For @Follow24Hodge and @PackMensBball . NC State took down UConn to advance to the sweet 16 on a game winner from Julius Hodge. UConn was the reigning national champion and was virtually playing a home game in Worcester, MA. Gus Johnson on the call always makes things better too. pic.twitter.com/Ie5LgsKvou— College Hooper of the Day (@CBBHooper) April 5, 2020
When @NBA2K is able to make all-time pro rosters for college programs, here’s what the all-time @PackMensBball team would look like. https://t.co/XnbOww6ehy— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) April 5, 2020
How we're approaching the week ahead ...#HTT pic.twitter.com/ApJeYDBMN8— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 5, 2020
On this day in 2013...@WolfpackWes was named head coach of our program. And man, what a seven years it's been! #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/lHsGYNsTF2— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) April 5, 2020
Video Of The Day
