The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 5
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, April 5.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s NC State All-NBA team
• Raleigh News & Observer — Former Chowan basketball coach Bob Burke, called a coach’s coach,’ dies
• Raleigh News & Observer — Raleigh lineman thinks offers might be coming from South Carolina, Clemson
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State’s NCAA violations case on Dennis Smith Jr. recommended to independent panel
• Alim McNeill defeats Justin Jones in NC State Football Madden matchup
Tweets Of The Day
Marathon🏁🖤 Top 8! pic.twitter.com/VZP2g7MlSA— JaDun Michael (@jadunmichael10) April 4, 2020
After reopening his recruitment last week, 2020 wing JaDun Michael has cut his list to eight, he told @Stockrisers: Texas A&M, Virginia, Pittsburgh, East Carolina, Elon, Penn State, Cincinnati and NC State. He broke down his finalists with me. | Story: https://t.co/6lzKfKRMDh pic.twitter.com/yRm8hBN8t6— Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 4, 2020
Grateful for the offer from NC State #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/TL77Y11vaH— Ta 👆🏽 (@TaizseJohnson) April 4, 2020
After a GREAT junior season c/o 21 @PassBreon is now receiving interest from Louisville, Tennessee, Wake Forest, UNC-Greensboro, High Point University, UNC-Charlotte and Lehigh University!! He currently holds offers from NC State, ECU, Elon, North Carolina A&T and Hampton! pic.twitter.com/dggrVLuGx6— Coach Ross (@RamsBballhoops) April 4, 2020
California Governor Gavin Newsom's full response when asked if he anticipated the NFL to open in August or September with full stadiums: pic.twitter.com/5gpk76kfsH— LindseyThiry (@LindseyThiry) April 4, 2020
It’s amazing the stuff you’ll find while cleaning and going through old boxes. Here’s a picture & poster of @TerrenceHolt and I from 2002, our senior year or college. We both were Captains and played on a stellar Defense. #HTT #Wolfpack4Life #Finish pic.twitter.com/zDeFwtikDs— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) April 4, 2020
Since we can't be together as planned today ... we're remembering when we were. #HTT pic.twitter.com/O7wmj2LUoS— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 4, 2020
We started with 16 classic @NCState traditions. You narrowed it down to one. Wolfpack, your champion has been chosen! 🐺🏆🎉 pic.twitter.com/kz8yPLIssp— NC State Alumni (@NCStateAlumni) April 3, 2020
PS: I just now saw this part. One of my best memories was my first Final Four in 1974 in Greensboro when I was just a pup reporter. It was the best basketball game I've ever seen in person, N.C. State beating UCLA in triple overtime and ending the Bruins string of national titles— Jerry Ratcliffe (@JerryRatcliffe) April 4, 2020
You and the 2 people you stop on are quarantined together for the next 3 months... GO! pic.twitter.com/R94xLMdtVq— JR sᴀᴍᴍɪ 💥 (@SammiSportsTalk) April 4, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook