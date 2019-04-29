The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 30
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Henry Bryant makes two visits to NC State during the spring
• Technician — Finley, Harmon selected on day three of NFL draft, others sign
• Technician — NC State fall in hard-fought game to Virginia
• Technician — Baseball loses third straight ACC series
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Drops Rubber Match To Irish
Tweets of the day
NC State just offered top-60 @WILDCATselect junior Zach Loveday@TheWolfpacker https://t.co/ACjW2UT1RG— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) April 29, 2019
NC State third most https://t.co/wS9MtiaoB9— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 28, 2019
@TheOpening @SWiltfong247 @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/FNkvmIwbPj— Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) April 29, 2019
Butler has landed Valpo 7-foot grad transfer Derrik Smits, he told @Stadium. Smits, the son of former NBA big man Rik Smits, averaged 12.2 points and 5.7 boards this past season. Also considered Arizona State and NC State.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 28, 2019
Video of the day
