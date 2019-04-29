NC State third most https://t.co/wS9MtiaoB9

Butler has landed Valpo 7-foot grad transfer Derrik Smits, he told @Stadium . Smits, the son of former NBA big man Rik Smits, averaged 12.2 points and 5.7 boards this past season. Also considered Arizona State and NC State.

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook