{{ timeAgo('2020-04-26 08:23:56 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 26

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, April 26.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — James Smith-Williams picked in seventh round by Washington Redskins

• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s Larrell Murchison is picked by the Tennessee Titans

• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State games since 2000, round one

• Raleigh News & Observer — Former NC State, Millbrook star, James Smith-Williams picked by Washington

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Larrell Murchison drafted by Tennessee Titans

• Burlington Times-News — In-state ACC players tabbed in draft

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State’s Larrell Murchison becomes first Bladen County player selected in NFL Draft

• GoPack.com — Murchison selected by Tennessee Titans in 2020 NFL Draft

• GoPack.com — Smith-Williams selected by Washington Redskins in 2020 NFL Draft

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}