The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 26
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, April 26.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — James Smith-Williams picked in seventh round by Washington Redskins
• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s Larrell Murchison is picked by the Tennessee Titans
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State games since 2000, round one
• Raleigh News & Observer — Former NC State, Millbrook star, James Smith-Williams picked by Washington
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Larrell Murchison drafted by Tennessee Titans
• Burlington Times-News — In-state ACC players tabbed in draft
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State’s Larrell Murchison becomes first Bladen County player selected in NFL Draft
• GoPack.com — Murchison selected by Tennessee Titans in 2020 NFL Draft
• GoPack.com — Smith-Williams selected by Washington Redskins in 2020 NFL Draft
Tweets Of The Day
Continuing with first round action of the best NC State game since 2000 (PNC region): No. 1 seed is win over No. 1 Duke in 2004 (@Follow24Hodge with the memorable line), the No. 8 seed Sidney Lowe/red blazer upset UNC in 2007. Read/watch highlights here: https://t.co/TeJae4PHiA— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 25, 2020
Continuing with first round action of the best NC State game since 2000 (PNC region): No. 4 seed is @JusSayNate fumble-recovery to seal win over FSU in 2010, the No. 5 seed is NCSU crushing UNC hoops w/gameday in town in 2013. Read/watch highlights here: https://t.co/TeJae4PHiA— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) April 25, 2020
Rack 4 for life ! @jacsw3 @Murchboy92 pic.twitter.com/QYlPz3Xxv0— Alim McNeill (@AlimMcneill) April 25, 2020
Happy Birthday @Te_Smith26!!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/VQtQVEOZ2a— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 26, 2020
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/kPRCTVQ3jf— Tyler Jones (@_5tres) April 25, 2020
This year, the ACC saw 27 players from 13 different schools get drafted.— Brian Leung (@TheUVAFool) April 26, 2020
Clemson: 7
Miami: 4#UVA: 2
UNC: 2
NC State: 2
Syracuse: 2
Wake Forest: 2
BC, FSU, GT, Louisville, Pitt, VT: 1#gohoos
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State🤝❤️! @RecruitGeorgia @Coach_Dargan @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/k9alTzQNEX— Cameron Ball (@CamBam54) April 25, 2020
1⃣2⃣ @ACCFootball players found new homes in the fourth and fifth rounds today!— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 25, 2020
Take a look at the recap!#NFLDraft #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/cNbzBfToOz
7⃣ @ACCFootball players were selected in the sixth and seventh rounds!— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 26, 2020
Here's the recap!#NFLDraft #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/aQ7pH44wpJ
Last chance to take advantage of the Wolfpack Outfitters (@NCStateStores) 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐄!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) April 26, 2020
Save 20+% on apparel and gifts. Plus: free shipping!
🛒 https://t.co/bN09WanNqo#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/pArgdSqTTy
Video Of The Day
Our city though 😍#GoPack // #WhyNCState pic.twitter.com/6pmi1aUKRO— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) April 24, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook