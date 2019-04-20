The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 20
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's Debbie Yow interview, part III
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's Debbie Yow interview, part II
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's Debbie Yow interview, part I
• Raleigh News & Observer — How the path from the Triangle to the NBA detoured through New Hampshire
• GoPack.com — Pack Shines at Virginia Challenge
• GoPack.com — Pack Advances to ACC Championship Semifinals for First Time in Program History
• GoPack.com — No. 9 Pack Falls to No. 21 Hurricanes in #ACCWTEN Championship Quarterfinal
Tweets of the day
Go to class!!! pic.twitter.com/L35B4Oqn7a— Henry Trevathan (@Henry_Trevathan) April 20, 2019
Why is this man smiling? Because he'll most likely make $131 million over the next four years, and then get paid again https://t.co/UcoWpCqCmj— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 20, 2019
Few teams coached zone running as well as NC State the last few years (hint: Louisville, you should be excited about the OL coach you got). They hit landmarks (Bradbury is INSANELY good at this) and track LB’s as well as any group you’ll see.— Mike Golic Jr (@MGolicJR57) April 19, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook