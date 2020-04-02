News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 2

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, April 2.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State men’s basketball 2019-20 season awards

• The Wolfpacker — Explaining the NCAA’s decision for spring sports eligibility

• The Wolfpacker — Georgia TE Miles Campbell puts plans on hold

• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat recap

• Raleigh News & Observer — Some great, some bad, but overall the first year of the ACC Network was a success

• GoPack.com — Grantham named EAGL Senior Athlete of the Year

