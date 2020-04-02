The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: April 2
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, April 2.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State men’s basketball 2019-20 season awards
• The Wolfpacker — Explaining the NCAA’s decision for spring sports eligibility
• The Wolfpacker — Georgia TE Miles Campbell puts plans on hold
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat recap
• Raleigh News & Observer — Some great, some bad, but overall the first year of the ACC Network was a success
• GoPack.com — Grantham named EAGL Senior Athlete of the Year
Tweets Of The Day
Division I, Division II extends their recruiting dead periods: pic.twitter.com/aIC7WUTg3p— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) April 1, 2020
#WPN pic.twitter.com/Ejl9EOUazN— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) April 1, 2020
Thanks to @StateCoachD @PackFootball ! Blessed to receive a football offer from North Carolina State University. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/o70bvY4iXj— Michael Allen (@MichaelAllen8_) April 2, 2020
Thankful to have received on offer from North Carolina State!! #GoPack @CoachGarrisonOL @StateCoachD @CoachVoulgaris pic.twitter.com/rJ9QDI9PeH— Drew Kendall (@drewkendall28) April 1, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina state University #Wolfpack @coachwiles pic.twitter.com/aqjAmiX0HZ— Enai White (@younggbenji0) April 2, 2020
Hey @knight_zonovan: @jasiahpro84 sees your great footwork & raises you a hill#HTT pic.twitter.com/04VWRwelgf— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 1, 2020
Former walk-on Chris Arbonies (2003-06) is now a physician practicing in New Orleans. He is at home recovering from COVID-19 after exposure from a patient who caught it from someone who was asymptomatic.— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 31, 2020
Chris' advice to everyone - "Stay Home"https://t.co/o747pzPJ6N
📅 Thursday, April 2— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) April 2, 2020
🕰️ 12:00 PM
📺 ACC Network
Catch the replay of the @PackWrestle vs. @HokiesWrestling dual on @accnetwork today at noon. pic.twitter.com/buxc9tvdzk
#MADDEN20 Thursday Night Football!@AlimMcneill vs. @Twenty7Savage— NC State Football (@PackFootball) April 2, 2020
Seahawks vs. Chargers
6 pm ET
Watch live: https://t.co/oIqDPp6Fm2 pic.twitter.com/W2aL3bJQPz
You want to see a beautiful sports magazine cover? This was the cover of Sports Illustrated 46 years ago today: @BillWalton and David Thompson. Not much copy on the front. Framed beautifully. Elegant. pic.twitter.com/jCeXK6NODD— Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) April 2, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook