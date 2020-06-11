Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

In a perfect world in which the college football season goes off on time, Thursday, June 11 marks 84 days until NC State’s season and ACC opener against Louisville , a Thursday night road game that will likely be nationally televised.

Career: Jasiah Provillon enters the 2020 season as a redshirt sophomore.

His NC State career began in 2018 when he redshirted as a freshman after earning an appearance in two games.

Provillon saw more time on the field as a redshirt freshman in 2019. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound pass-catcher earned an appearance in eight games and caught two receptions for a total of 58 yards.

The reserve wide receiver only lined up for 79 plays last season but will make a case for an increased workload entering the upcoming campaign.

Background: Recruited by wide receivers coach George McDonald, Provillon comes from Irvington High in Irvington, N.J.

Listed as a three-star wide receiver, the wideout from Irvington was ranked No. 80 among wide receivers in the class of 2018 nationally and No. 17 overall from the state of New Jersey.

Provillon picked NC State over a long list of impressive offers, including notable programs such as Michigan, Wisconsin, Lousiville, Penn State, Boston College, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.

Fun Fact: Provillon led NC State in yards per reception last season with an average of 29.0 yards per catch. Tight end Cary Angeline was second on the team with 15.2 yards per catch.