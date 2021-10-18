The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: Thoughts on ACC race after week seven

NC State is sitting pretty, perhaps inducing a case of nerves over what might be next. However, it is not the only team in good shape in the ACC's Atlantic Division.

1. Time for NC State to take care of business. Disregard the notion from oddsmakers and ESPN's FPI that Saturday's game at Miami is a toss-up. The computers for some reason still love the Hurricanes, but the reality is Miami is 0-4 against Power Five teams this year and their injuries are starting to pile up.

The truth is games at Florida State and home vs. Louisville and Syracuse for NC State could prove to be trickier, but regardless all four of those contests are coming in the next five for NC State, and it represents the portion of the schedule where the Pack has to handle business.

Last year's team did a decent job of that. It lost at Virginia Tech, but it also defeated Pittsburgh, Virginia and Syracuse on the road and knocked off Florida State, Wake Forest, Duke and Georgia Tech at home. In other words, in the games that were either toss-ups or should-wins among peers or lesser in the ACC, NC State went 7-1.

It'll probably need to sweep them this year because of what Wake Forest has done.

2. Time is coming for Wake Forest to prove itself. The Demon Deacons came out of the bye in a good position in the Atlantic because they have basically done what NC State needs to do: handle business.

It is already 4-0 in the ACC and just has to beat Duke, who lost 48-0 last Saturday at Virginia, to move to 5-0 and complete a sweep of the games it needed to prevail in order to be considered an Atlantic Division contender.

That said, Wake Forest's strength of schedule nationally, according to Sagarin Ratings, is just No. 102 out of 130 teams. Only Boston College in the ACC has played a softer slate, per Sagarin, and at least BC has played at Clemson and hosted NC State.

The Deacons' final three games are home vs. NC State, at Clemson and at Boston College. The good news for Wake is that if it earns a sweep of the other five ACC games, it'll give itself some margin for error to lose one and still potentially take the ACC, especially if it beats the Wolfpack, the lone home game in that stretch.

3. Clemson's defense keeps their hopes alive. For now, at least. Somewhat quietly, perhaps because the noise of how awful Clemson's offense has been overshadows everything else, Clemson is 3-1 in the ACC and that includes a win over Boston College.

The Tigers though may prove to have the toughest ACC slate of the three presumed top contenders because it still has to play at Pittsburgh and host Wake Forest in addition to already going to NC State (loss) and hosting BC. Its other two remaining ACC games are hosting Florida State and at Louisville.

Saturday at Pittsburgh is huge. Realistically, Clemson needs that game or otherwise it is probably going to have hope for some help to have a chance to win the Atlantic.