The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: Reflections on NC State's basketball schedule
Although the non-conference schedule was released weeks ago, the full NC State basketball slate was revealed Thursday evening on the ACC Network.
Here are some thoughts from the schedule in our 3-2-1 format.
Three Things To Like
1. The non-conference schedule looks smart, on paper. It might lack the marquee "brand" games, especially at home, but in totality it's a good-looking non-conference schedule that should score valuable points with the NCAA Tournament selection committee should the Pack be a contender for a spot in the Big Dance.
Home games against mid-majors Colgate, Louisiana Tech and Wright State in particular are three contests that probably won't initially grab the attention of the Wolfpack faithful, but a deeper dive will reveal they all have the chance to be quad two contests, which are games at home against opponents ranked between 31-75 in the NCAA's NET.
Furthermore, a neutral court game against Richmond in Charlotte is a safe bet to be at least quad two. Throw in neutral affairs against Purdue in Brooklyn and Oklahoma State in Connecticut, and NC State could have at least six quad two games or better in its non-conference slate. A seventh could loom if Nebraska, who will play at PNC Arena, shows improvement after a couple of significant offseason additions.
2. NC State could be set up for a strong finish. The month of February will have five of seven games being played at PNC Arena, and one of the two road dates will be Pittsburgh, an ACC foe that NC State has enjoyed great success against since the Panthers joined the conference.
Then to begin March, NC State will play at Wake Forest, a team expected to be picked near the bottom of the league. The Deacons will also visit Raleigh in February, along with Boston College, another contender to be towards last in the standings.
A regular season finale at Florida State will be difficult, but the back half of the ACC slate seems more navigational than the first. There is also a week-long break scheduled after the Feb. 15 contest at Georgia Tech to help the Pack gear up for a stretch run going into postseason play.
3. Senior day is against UNC. NC State's undisputed leader going into this season is senior forward Jericole Hellems, and this game could also be in the end of redshirt junior center Manny Bates' and fifth-year senior guard Thomas Allen's college careers.
All three are popular teammates, and NC State is certain to want to give them a big exit against their archrival UNC. It'll be a weekend game on Saturday, too.
Two Things Not To Like
1. The first half of the ACC schedule will be challenging. NC State has a pair of league games in December, a home contest against Louisville Dec. 4 and then a road date at Miami Dec. 29.
It's the month of January that stands out, however. NC State plays New Year's hosting Florida State and also have road games against Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. It will also host Virginia, the Hokies and Clemson.
It will be a perilous January that has the potential for some pitfalls if the Wolfpack is not careful.
2. The opening game conflict. Every team in the ACC seem like it is starting Nov. 9, and NC State is no different with a probable quad four game against Bucknell.
However, that day at Reynolds Coliseum features a 5 p.m. tipoff for the women's team against South Carolina at Reynolds Coliseum, the season opener for both. It's a nationally televised ESPN affair of two teams likely to be Final Four contenders. It's a game worthy of its own spotlight.
The time for the Bucknell contest has not been announced, but let's hope it's 8 p.m. at the earliest so that fans can enjoy the women's team in action without worrying about any conflict.
One Final Thought
1. This schedule won't be a problem for the selection committee. The only concern about NC State's resume this year when it comes from the NCAA Tournament should revolve strictly around how many wins vs. losses it has against the schedule.
