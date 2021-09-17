The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: Reflections on NC State's basketball schedule

Here are some thoughts from the schedule in our 3-2-1 format.

Although the non-conference schedule was released weeks ago, the full NC State basketball slate was revealed Thursday evening on the ACC Network.





1. The non-conference schedule looks smart, on paper. It might lack the marquee "brand" games, especially at home, but in totality it's a good-looking non-conference schedule that should score valuable points with the NCAA Tournament selection committee should the Pack be a contender for a spot in the Big Dance.

Home games against mid-majors Colgate, Louisiana Tech and Wright State in particular are three contests that probably won't initially grab the attention of the Wolfpack faithful, but a deeper dive will reveal they all have the chance to be quad two contests, which are games at home against opponents ranked between 31-75 in the NCAA's NET.

Furthermore, a neutral court game against Richmond in Charlotte is a safe bet to be at least quad two. Throw in neutral affairs against Purdue in Brooklyn and Oklahoma State in Connecticut, and NC State could have at least six quad two games or better in its non-conference slate. A seventh could loom if Nebraska, who will play at PNC Arena, shows improvement after a couple of significant offseason additions.

2. NC State could be set up for a strong finish. The month of February will have five of seven games being played at PNC Arena, and one of the two road dates will be Pittsburgh, an ACC foe that NC State has enjoyed great success against since the Panthers joined the conference.

Then to begin March, NC State will play at Wake Forest, a team expected to be picked near the bottom of the league. The Deacons will also visit Raleigh in February, along with Boston College, another contender to be towards last in the standings.

A regular season finale at Florida State will be difficult, but the back half of the ACC slate seems more navigational than the first. There is also a week-long break scheduled after the Feb. 15 contest at Georgia Tech to help the Pack gear up for a stretch run going into postseason play.

3. Senior day is against UNC. NC State's undisputed leader going into this season is senior forward Jericole Hellems, and this game could also be in the end of redshirt junior center Manny Bates' and fifth-year senior guard Thomas Allen's college careers.

All three are popular teammates, and NC State is certain to want to give them a big exit against their archrival UNC. It'll be a weekend game on Saturday, too.