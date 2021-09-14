The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: Reflections from week two

Here are some thoughts from the past weekend in our 3-2-1 format.

Week two did not go as planned for NC State after its 24-10 loss at Mississippi State, but all may not be lost for the Wolfpack despite the tough injury news that emerged from the game .





1. The injuries will matter. Yes, NC State has built up quite a bit of depth on defense, but you do not lose the potential ACC Defensive Player of the Year in redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and not face a potential drop-off in play.

The truth is NC State's defense had not allowed a point all season with Wilson on the field, including Saturday at Mississippi State. He was injured on the Bulldogs' fifth possession. On its first three drives, MSU failed to gain a first down. On its fourth, the Bulldogs were stopped on fourth and one from the Wolfpack 30-yard line.

Wilson's apparently left shoulder injury came on the opening play of the next series, the end of which resulted in MSU's first offensive touchdown of the game.

The good news is that Wilson's replacement, sophomore Jaylon Scott, has experience and also worked himself into excellent shape in the offseason. Head coach Dave Doeren had noted that Scott may have been the most improved conditioned linebacker from 2020 to 2021. Scott also started last year's bowl loss to Kentucky in which the defense held up well.

At strong safety, in the absence of senior Cyrus Fagan, sophomore Jakeen Harris is likely to go back to full-time duties. He played more defensive snaps than any player on the team in 2020 and held up fairly well, and he has received a passing grade of 66.1 through the first two games this season by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

But the depth that was improved will now be challenged a bit.

2. The offensive issues cannot be underplayed. The last two times NC State played noteworthy competition, it was against two middle-of-the-road SEC teams (and that may be generous), and the Wolfpack offense sputtered.

In the bowl loss to Kentucky, NC State ended up with just 318 total yards, including only 76 on the ground when removing sacks and averaged 3.3 yards per rush. NC State was held scoreless in the first half. Much of the blame for that performance was placed on then quarterback Bailey Hockman, who did throw three interceptions, two of them which were very costly picks in the fourth quarter.

But against Mississippi State, with redshirt sophomore Devin Leary at quarterback and Hockman now at Middle Tennessee, NC State still failed to reach the end zone until late in the fourth quarter. It finished with 337 total yards, including just 61 on the ground when removing sacks and 2.9 yards per rush.

To be fair, both Kentucky and Mississippi State could boast good defenses. Both teams have bigger issues on offense, especially true in the case of the Wildcats last season. In the Bulldogs' 2020 regular season that featured 10 SEC opponents, MSU held its counterpart to under 400 total yards in half the games and three times to production that was fewer than what NC State put up Saturday.

But there is a reality that the Wolfpack has not effectively moved the football against those teams, and in two weeks when Clemson comes to town it will face the toughest defense it'll likely see in 2021.

3. The schedule is still tougher in 2021 than it was in 2020. NC State can take solace in the fact that it had an almost equally deflating week two loss in 2020 when it was routed at Virginia Tech after an uplifting season-opening win at home over Wake Forest.

By the end of the year, most fans had forgotten the feelings after the trip to Blacksburg because NC State persevered and won seven ACC games.

But NC State played arguably the four worst teams in the ACC last year in Duke, Florida State and Georgia Tech at home and Syracuse on the road. The only bottom of the league team it avoided was Louisville. What made the Pack's year in 2020 was beating the trio of Wake, Pitt and Virginia, the latter two on the road.

In 2021, NC State still has trips to perennial nemesis locations Boston College and Wake Forest as well as Miami, and it must host Clemson and UNC. Like Miami, the two home games are currently ranked opponents.