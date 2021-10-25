The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A look at the ACC race

Does NC State have a path to the ACC title game after its 31-30 loss at Miami? The answer is definitely yes, but a closer look reveals how the margin for error becomes incredibly slim now.

1. Miami did Wake Forest a huge favor. Any serious discussion about a team's schedule must take into account the timing of when you play teams.

For instance, it looks like any opponent that will play Clemson the rest of the way will have it better than those who had to face them early in the year considering the rash of injuries the Tigers have now suffered.

Conversely, any team that got Florida State early in the season was better off for it.

Wake Forest checks both of those boxes. What was once thought to be a daunting final three-game stretch against NC State, Clemson and Boston College, the latter two on the road, looks less so as both the Tigers and Eagles are fading out of the ACC Atlantic Division picture.

And now NC State has a loss on its record thanks to Miami. That means the Demon Deacons, who will host Duke this coming weekend, has a golden opportunity ahead of itself. If it beats the Blue Devils to improve to 5-0 in the ACC, it'll need to just beat NC State at home on Nov. 13 to all but clinch the Atlantic.

The only way that does not happen is if was to lose out, and then it would require Clemson winning out.



2. NC State really cannot slip up again. ESPN's FPI gives the Pack a better than 50-50 chance to win all of its remaining games, and despite Wake Forest's undefeated record there are plenty of questions about the Demon Deacons, especially defensively.

Wake Forest has also been the beneficiary, as noted, of a nice schedule set-up. That included playing Virginia when the Cavs were undergoing its mini-slump that has since been righted.

But when looking at how the slate is unfolding for WFU, the reality is that NC State needs to prove ESPN FPI right and win out. This is where the scheduling luck may not be working in the Pack's favor. Louisville is coming to Raleigh riding high off a home win over Boston College and has been competitive in all their ACC games. Then Florida State is turning the corner after going back to Jordan Travis at quarterback.

Syracuse and UNC at home after a must-win at Wake Forest will not be cakewalks, either.

But then again, the scheduling luck can flip at any moment for both the Wolfpack and Wake Forest.

3. Who else has hope? A three-loss team seems highly unlikely to win the Atlantic, so Boston College and tough-luck Syracuse look out of the equation.

Of the three two-loss teams, Louisville has to play at NC State and host Clemson the next two weeks, but if it can pull those two out, it finishes by playing Syracuse at home and at Duke. Considering that Wake Forest beat the Cards however, Louisville will need a lot of help from teams beating the Deacons to climb into the mix.

Florida State is in that same category.

Clemson and FSU are playing a de facto Atlantic elimination game Saturday in Clemson. Loser gets a third conference loss and realistically is done in contention for the division title. The Tigers still have to play at Louisville and host Wake Forest, too, so it will be a tall order regardless if it wins Saturday, but of the group they seem to have the most realistic shot of the two-loss teams.