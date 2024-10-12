The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: Syracuse at NC State

NC State has been on a every other game streak, and haven't lost two games in a row this season.

The last time NC State (3-3) lost two straight games was against Boston College and at Louisville on Nov. 12-19, 2022. The Wolfpack host Syracuse at 8 p.m. tonight at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Orange, who are 4-1, last played the Wolfpack on Oct. 15, 2022, winning 24-9. Both rosters have been made over since then. NC State has three players remaining from that game — senior defensive end Davin Vann, senior cornerback Aydan White and senior right guard Timothy McKay. Ten other reserves also played in the contest.