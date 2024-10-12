The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: Syracuse at NC State

in other news
NC State emphasizing hard work, finishing
NC State continues to be at a crossroads with a 3-3 record going into Saturday's home game against Syracuse.
Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings
Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout college football each week. Here is where NC State stands.
Wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder finishing senior year strong
MARSHVILLE — NC State senior wide receiver commit Je’rel Bolder prides himself on being a complete player.
NC State latest college to offer junior tackle Jabian Shabazz
NC State pulled the trigger in offering Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth junior left tackle Jabian Shabazz on Monday.
NC State looking for new leading scorer
CHARLOTTE — NC State coach Kevin Keatts pointed out one of the unique aspects about his program at ACC Tip Off.
NC State has been on a every other game streak, and haven't lost two games in a row this season.
The last time NC State (3-3) lost two straight games was against Boston College and at Louisville on Nov. 12-19, 2022. The Wolfpack host Syracuse at 8 p.m. tonight at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Orange, who are 4-1, last played the Wolfpack on Oct. 15, 2022, winning 24-9. Both rosters have been made over since then. NC State has three players remaining from that game — senior defensive end Davin Vann, senior cornerback Aydan White and senior right guard Timothy McKay. Ten other reserves also played in the contest.
