The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: Syracuse at NC State

Advertisement

in other news

NC State emphasizing hard work, finishing

NC State emphasizing hard work, finishing

NC State continues to be at a crossroads with a 3-3 record going into Saturday's home game against Syracuse.

 • Jacey Zembal
Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings

Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings

Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout college football each week. Here is where NC State stands.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder finishing senior year strong

Wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder finishing senior year strong

MARSHVILLE — NC State senior wide receiver commit Je’rel Bolder prides himself on being a complete player.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
NC State latest college to offer junior tackle Jabian Shabazz

NC State latest college to offer junior tackle Jabian Shabazz

NC State pulled the trigger in offering Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth junior left tackle Jabian Shabazz on Monday.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
NC State looking for new leading scorer

NC State looking for new leading scorer

CHARLOTTE — NC State coach Kevin Keatts pointed out one of the unique aspects about his program at ACC Tip Off.

 • Jacey Zembal

in other news

NC State emphasizing hard work, finishing

NC State emphasizing hard work, finishing

NC State continues to be at a crossroads with a 3-3 record going into Saturday's home game against Syracuse.

 • Jacey Zembal
Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings

Tracking 2024 NC State football TV ratings

Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout college football each week. Here is where NC State stands.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder finishing senior year strong

Wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder finishing senior year strong

MARSHVILLE — NC State senior wide receiver commit Je’rel Bolder prides himself on being a complete player.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 12, 2024
The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: Syracuse at NC State
Default Avatar
Jacey Zembal
The Wolfpack Central

NC State has been on a every other game streak, and haven't lost two games in a row this season.

The last time NC State (3-3) lost two straight games was against Boston College and at Louisville on Nov. 12-19, 2022. The Wolfpack host Syracuse at 8 p.m. tonight at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Orange, who are 4-1, last played the Wolfpack on Oct. 15, 2022, winning 24-9. Both rosters have been made over since then. NC State has three players remaining from that game — senior defensive end Davin Vann, senior cornerback Aydan White and senior right guard Timothy McKay. Ten other reserves also played in the contest.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement