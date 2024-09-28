NC State is looking for answers after getting blown out 59-35 at Clemson last Saturday.

The loss caused the Wolfpack fall to 2-2, with the other defeat 51-10 against Tennessee in the second game of the season. Allowing 110 points in two games is shocking for a defensive unit that has prided itself on being among the best in the ACC.

Northern Illinois is 2-1 and has an impressive 16-14 win at Notre Dame on the resume. The Huskies, where NCSU coach Dave Doeren got his start, lost 23-20 to Buffalo in overtime last week.

Northern Illinois plays at NC State at 12 p.m. today on the CW Network.