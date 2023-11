The stakes are high for NC State in its rivalry game tonight against North Carolina.

The Wolfpack will be trying to keep their hopes alive for a 10-win season, improve on their No. 22 national ranking in the college football playoffs, win on Senior Day and hope to reach a better (or at least warmer) bowl game.

NC State (8-3 overall, 5-2 ACC) hosts North Carolina (8-3, 4-3 ACC) at 8 p.m. tonight on the ACC Network.