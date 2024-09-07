NC State knows that it is "shut up and put up" time against No. 14-ranked Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. today in Charlotte, N.C.

That was the quote from NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson this week, but the No. 24-ranked Wolfpack understand that to achieve lofty goals, it has to win games like facing the Volunteers.

The game will be televised on ABC.