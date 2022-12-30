NC State understands the task at hand in playing Maryland today in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C.

The veteran Wolfpack have had a rollercoaster of a season with high expectations going into the season, and then altered goals by the middle of the season. The offseason will bring much debate on what the 2022 season truly meant, but defeating the Terrapins will help bring some positivity to the argument.

NC State (8-4) plays vs. Maryland (7-5) at 12 p.m. today on ESPN.