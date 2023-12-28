NC State is seeking its elusive 10th win today against 8-4 Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

It is safe to say that the Kansas State team that won eight games this season doesn't exist today, but then the 9-3 Wolfpack will have to adjust to not having star linebacker Payton Wilson.

The good news for the Wolfpack is that defensive coordinator Tony Gibson has plenty of experience of game-planning without Wilson in the past and all three linebackers are proven commodities today. The position just doesn't have the same amount of depth.