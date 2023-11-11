All eyes will be on NC State's new-old senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong on Saturday at Wake Forest.

Armstrong is in and Morris is out after the latter decided to give up playing for the 6-3 Wolfpack and redshirted for the remaining four games this season. Armstrong started the first five games, going 3-2, and Morris took over for the next four contests, going 3-1 with big wins over Clemson and Miami (Fla.).

NC State (6-3 overall, 3-2 ACC) plays at Wake Forest (4-5, 1-5 ACC) at 2 p.m. Saturday on the CW Network.