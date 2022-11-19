NC State is aiming to bounce back after a difficult week following the shocking home loss against Boston College.

The Wolfpack have tried to emotionally recover from losing to Boston College, get some injured players back healthy and deal with the sadness of the three football players killed and one wounded at Virginia. Plus, NC State had former defensive end Joseph Boletepeli get arrested for threatening coach Dave Doeren and the staff.

No. 24-ranked NC State (7-3) plays at Louisville (6-4) at 3:30 p.m. today on RSN.