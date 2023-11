NC State and Miami (Fla.) both have a lot to prove Saturday, which should make for a run game at 8 p.m. tonight on the ACC Network.

NC State is trying to grind it out this season while figuring out its offense. The Wolfpack are 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the ACC. Miami has a clear identity, but also haven’t always played sharply, and are 6-2 overall and also 2-2 in the league.