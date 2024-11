NC State has some momentum with a two-game winning streak, and will be hosting 6-3 Duke for Senior Day at 3:30 p.m. today on the ACC Network.

Duke enters the game with two straight losses, but the Blue Devils also might have lost to the two teams who end up playing for the ACC Championship. Duke fell to SMU in overtime in a crazy game, and then last week couldn't keep up Miami (Fla.) in a 53-31 road loss.