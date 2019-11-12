There is a set of twins in Swainsboro, Ga. and both are very talented. They not only look a lot, but they play the same positions, they love the same sports, they have very similar skill-sets and they definitely want to stay together on the next level. Cedric Seabrough and Fredrick Seabrough are both around 6-feet, 4-inches tall and they weight around 210-215 pounds. NC State stepped up and offered the twins recently and others will come. Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee are among the schools showing a lot of interest in the 2021 athletes that are being recruited to play tight end on the next level.

"I felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulders when I got that first offer," said Cedric Seabrough. "I’ve been working for that first offer since I was nine years old. My dad started us off grinding at a young age. "Me and my team was at a church eating our team pre-game meal, and my coaches called me and Fred outside and said we needed to take a picture. After we took it, they said, congrats NC State is going to offer you tomorrow. "With NC State, I like how the coaches really care about their players. The coaches literally text and check in on me every day. "NC State offering first will keep them in my head when it’s time to make my decision. "As a player, my game is smooth, calm and collected. I don’t rush anything and I let the game come to me. One of my strengths is using my big frame to body defenders away from the ball. 'Me and Fred definitely are definitely going to school together. We are one — If you don't get both, you can’t get either."