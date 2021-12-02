 It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.
football

The Run Down

Jacey Zembal
What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• What happened in Robert Dillingham's recruitment?

• Is it time for NC State football to attack recruits in state of Virginia?

• Is there a Wolfpack legacy recruit that could earn an offer one day in hoops?

Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy junior shooting guard Robert Dillingham committed to NC State on Wednesday.
