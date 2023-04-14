It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• What could the depth chart look like following NC State's spring football game?

• Which two junior targets in football recruiting have set decision dates with NC State squarely in the mix?

• The interesting recruiting saga of Kansas freshman transfer M.J. Rice, who attended NC State home games as a recruiting target as an eighth grader.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



