It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board. Some thoughts for this week:

The Cyber Monday sale ends at midnight.

• Could NC State be adding a four-star basketball player to the roster in December? • How is NC State in the football portal so far, and what does the quarterback position look like for the near future? • NC State had a star athlete sign an endorsement deal with adidas. How is that ground-breaking? A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here. All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down