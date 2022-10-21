It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• Does NC State still lead for senior point guard Ty-Laur Johnson, who is ranked No. 54 in the country?

• Senior football target Chris Peal of Charlotte Providence Day will finally make a college decision Sunday. Which way are the winds blowing?

• A son of a former NC State basketball player picked up a high-major offer as more Wolfpack legacies are emerging.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.





Enter The Run Down



