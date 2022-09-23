It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• How do the NCAA rules work with the number of official visits, and how does that relate to NC State?

• What is the latest vibe with Raleigh Word of God senior small forward Davin Cosby, who will be picking his college Saturday?

• What sophomores are starting to emerge in football recruiting, and who are some targets looking at both NC State and North Carolina?

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.





Enter The Run Down



