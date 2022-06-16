It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• Eight football recruits will be visiting NC State, starting today.

• A few key unofficial visitors will be at NCSU this weekend, including one committed to another school.

• What local NC State basketball target are the Wolfpack trying to get to unofficially visit soon?

• What is the latest on NC State's last remaining scholarship in men's basketball?

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.





Enter The Run Down



