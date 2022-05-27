It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• Football camp season and commitment season are about to collide in June. Who have set official visits to NC State?

• What does Campbell graduate transfer Cedric Henderson Jr. bring to the table?

• What is the next wave of girls basketball players that NC State could be targeting?

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.





Enter The Run Down



