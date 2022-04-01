It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• Today's big announcement involving Havelock (N.C.) High junior tight end Javonte Vereen.

• What transfer could be locked in on playing for the NC State men's basketball team?

• How has COVID slowed down football recruiting in the class of 2023?

• NC State is in a time crunch in hiring two assistants in men's basketball.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.





Enter The Run Down



