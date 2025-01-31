It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board. Some thoughts for this week:

Advertisement

• The various steps in football recruiting that lead to getting commits is starting to take shape in the class of 2026. • NC State has had a flurry of new offers, targeting many of the players that The Wolfpack Central has predicted. • NC State signed defensive tackle Josiah Victor from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High, and the Wolfpack could be back at the school for several underclassmen. • The Wolfpack Central went down to Fayetteville, N.C., to check in on two juniors, who will end up in the Rivals150 in the class of 2026. A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here. All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission. Enter The Run Down

