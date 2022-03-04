It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• What is the latest with NC State junior guard commit Robert Dillingham?

• What do the statistics show on incoming freshman in college basketball in the argument over taking transfers?

• The Triangle should be jumping with prep football talent this weekend.

• What high-level basketball recruits are playing for a chance to play for a NCHSAA state title?

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.





Enter The Run Down



