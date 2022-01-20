It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• What kind of prep football talent will descend to NC State on Saturday, weather permitting?

• What is the usual timeline of when NC State men's basketball starts recruiting a prospect?

• Which unsigned senior wing has NC State in his top four?

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down