The Run Down

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• A few themes this week, including seeing NC State wide receiver commits Arrion Concepcion and Je'rel Bolder in the class of 2025.

• Help in the trenches for both sides of the lines will be unofficially visiting this weekend, plus senior official visitor Takhyian Whitset of Antioch (Tenn.) High, a Purdue tackle commit.

• A few players in the class of 2028 are starting to make noise halfway through their freshman years.

• The Phenom Hoop Report marquee camp will be Oct. 13 in Bermuda Run, N.C.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

