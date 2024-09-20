It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board. Some thoughts for this week:

• NC State was able to find a way to get Arden (N.C.) Christ School senior post player Zymicah Wilkins to come for an official visit. Could that recruitment end quickly? • The Wolfpack Central road show got to see a pair of promising defensive lineman, one of which has an NC State offer. • One of the top 25 junior basketball players is expected to officially visit coming up. • Should NC State push all the quarterback recruiting chips to the middle of the table for Gunner Rivers, the son of Philip Rivers, in the class of 2027? A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here. All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission. Enter The Run Down

