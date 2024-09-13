It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board. Some thoughts for this week:

• The Wolfpack Central road show went to Fort Mill (S.C.) Nation Ford on Thursday to see Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast senior quarterback commit Will Wilson. • NC State offered a handful of football recruits who are committed to other colleges, and one has already set up a official visit to Raleigh. • NC State men's basketball coaches have visited a few priorities this fall and checked out some post players who could become top targets. • NCSU women's basketball coach Wes Moore has been busy with official visitors, with one coming this weekend, and one that just visited Raleigh.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here. All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission. Enter The Run Down

