What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board .

It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

• NC State ended up with one of two important potential official visitors in men's basketball. The women's program also had one key official visitor and one unofficial visitor, who had officially visited in the past.

• NC State has offered a few massive defensive lineman in the state of North Carolina, but a few the Wolfpack haven't. Several teams made a run this past month in jumping into the fray with offers to several talented players.

• NC State coach Kevin Keatts was recently on Jon Rothstein's podcast and had a few tidbits come out of it, plus Rothstein's predictions in the ACC.

• The annual CP3 Rising Stars Camp lived up to its billing once again, with one prospect from Greensboro, N.C., who should be a main priority for the Wolfpack.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



