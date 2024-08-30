Advertisement

in other news

Junior quarterback Aiden Smalls creating new resume

Junior quarterback Aiden Smalls creating new resume

WAKE FOREST —Clayton (N.C.) High junior quarterback Aiden Smalls had quite the build-up to play Wake Forest (N.C.) High.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
NC State's fall camp in soundbites — the players

NC State's fall camp in soundbites — the players

NC State players have produced some fun quotes this past month.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Aug. 29

Wolfpack newsstand — Aug. 29

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Rivals250 WR Je'rel Bolder loves his fit at NC State

Rivals250 WR Je'rel Bolder loves his fit at NC State

Four-star WR Je'rel Bolder declared in-state for NC State on June 23.

Premium content
 • Sam Spiegelman
NC State football commitments in action — Week 1

NC State football commitments in action — Week 1

Nearly all of NC State played a game this past weekend, including one on national television.

 • Jacey Zembal

in other news

Junior quarterback Aiden Smalls creating new resume

Junior quarterback Aiden Smalls creating new resume

WAKE FOREST —Clayton (N.C.) High junior quarterback Aiden Smalls had quite the build-up to play Wake Forest (N.C.) High.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
NC State's fall camp in soundbites — the players

NC State's fall camp in soundbites — the players

NC State players have produced some fun quotes this past month.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Aug. 29

Wolfpack newsstand — Aug. 29

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

 • Jacey Zembal
Published Aug 30, 2024
The Run Down
Default Avatar
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• NC State ended up with one of two important potential official visitors in men's basketball. The women's program also had one key official visitor and one unofficial visitor, who had officially visited in the past.

• NC State has offered a few massive defensive lineman in the state of North Carolina, but a few the Wolfpack haven't. Several teams made a run this past month in jumping into the fray with offers to several talented players.

• NC State coach Kevin Keatts was recently on Jon Rothstein's podcast and had a few tidbits come out of it, plus Rothstein's predictions in the ACC.

• The annual CP3 Rising Stars Camp lived up to its billing once again, with one prospect from Greensboro, N.C., who should be a main priority for the Wolfpack.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down


info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE


North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
ncstate
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
N.C. State
1 - 0
N.C. State
Tennessee
0 - 0
Tennessee
-5.5
N.C. State
1 - 0
N.C. State
Louisiana Tech
0 - 0
Louisiana Tech
Finished
N.C. State
38
Arrow
N.C. State
Western Carolina
21
Western Carolina
Advertisement
Advertisement