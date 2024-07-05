The Run Down
It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.
What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.
Some thoughts for this week:
• NC State senior running back target Kentrell Rinehart announces his college decision on Rivals at 5:30 p.m.
• NC State football recruiting has a few positional needs that need to get rectified whether in the next month or this fall.
• Raleigh Grace Christian junior small forward Michael Phillips has announced his presence in a big way this past June. Will NC State offer him?
• ESPN.com ranked three class of 2027 prospects from North Carolina in its top 16 for rankings. The next wave of talent in the hoop state is on its way.
A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.
All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE