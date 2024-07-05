It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• NC State senior running back target Kentrell Rinehart announces his college decision on Rivals at 5:30 p.m.

• NC State football recruiting has a few positional needs that need to get rectified whether in the next month or this fall.

• Raleigh Grace Christian junior small forward Michael Phillips has announced his presence in a big way this past June. Will NC State offer him?

• ESPN.com ranked three class of 2027 prospects from North Carolina in its top 16 for rankings. The next wave of talent in the hoop state is on its way.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



