It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• NC State ended up hosting 29 class of 2025 targets, with 10 arriving for this weekend.

• Some players started the month as key Wolfpack targets, but ended the month either picking another college or having their visits canceled. A section takes a look at how crazy the official visit schedule for June turned out to be.

• NC State landed senior quarterback commit Will Wilson on June 24, 2023, so Monday is the one-year anniversary. How is NC State's recruiting at quarterback look for the class of 2026?

• The Triad is filled with hoops action this weekend, with a NC State assistant coach likely attending the NCISAA event at Greensboro (N.C.) Day this weekend.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



