It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• How do you make sense out of something that is so complicated with the cancelation of the Holiday Bowl?

• Who are some likely candidates that will be attending upcoming NC State Junior Days?

• Rivals.com recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw has seen NCSU senior center signee Shawn Phillips play live three times — just in December. He shares his thoughts.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down