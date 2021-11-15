The Review — Opportunities slip by NC State

Weird things always seems to happen to NC State when they play Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Wolfpack fell 45-42 to the Demon Deacons on Saturday, with a boat load of “what if?” moments from the loss. Wake Forest now can clinch the Atlantic Division with one win down the stretch at Clemson and at Boston College. NCSU fell to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the ACC, and host Syracuse at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Wolfpack Central reviews the various components of the key loss.

NC State cornerback Derrek Pitts had an impressive interception after safety Tanner Ingle deflected a pass in the end zone Saturday at Wake Forest. (USA Today Sports Images)

Most important play

The cop out plays in a three-point loss would be not recovering the onside kick after 10 yards, or kicker Christopher Dunn missing a 33-yard field-goal attempt. However, the play that seemed to sum up so many different variables led to Wake Forest scoring the game-winning touchdown. Wake Forest was facing third down and 13 at the NC State 48-yard line in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Sam Hartman went deep to wide receiver A.T. Perry, and reserve cornerback Chris Ingram ran into Perry and was called for a pass interference penalty. Ingram was in the game because starting cornerback Shyheim Battle was ejected for targeting. The play combined two bug-a-boo’s — NC State had 14 turnovers and Wake Forest went 11 of 19 on third-down conversions. Wake Forest running back Justice Ellison ran for 24 yards on four carries, including a four-yard touchdown run to give the Demon Deacons a 45-35 lead with 1:47 left in the game.

Three game balls

1. Wide receiver Emeka Emezie Emezie proved once again that he knows how to make big catches in traffic. He had 10 receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He scored from 28 yards out and added a 13-yard touchdown reception. NC State led with its fastball on offense, and that was feeding Emezie the ball. 2. Running back/kick returner Zonovan Knight Knight electrified on the rare 100-yard kick return for a touchdown to start the third quarter. He also had a 72-yard kickoff return to set up another score. Knight finished with three kick returns for 194 yards. Knight had four carries for 30 yards, and added two catches for six yards. 3. Cornerback Derrek Pitts Pitts has solidified the secondary this season, and his final numbers weren’t anything sexy Saturday, but that can be a good thing in a cornerback. He did his job and combined with safety Tanner Ingle for an acrobatic interception in the end zone to make sure Wake Forest didn’t get points. Ingle deflected it and Pitts grabbed the pick. Pitts added a tackle and he held down his side of the field.

Key statistic advantage

Take your pick on third downs. NC State went 3 of 14 on third downs on offense, and Wake Forest succeeded 10 of 19 on the money down Saturday. It led to Wake Forest having 91 plays and leading the time of possession 31:40-to-28:20. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman seemed off at various moments, but when his back was against the wall on third downs, he often found a way throwing the ball or running the football. He passed for 290 yards and three touchdowns (but three interceptions), and he carried the ball 13 times for 43 yards and a score.

What NC State did well

The easy choice would be kick returns. The Wolfpack had four kick returns for 209 yards, with Knight going 100 yards for a score and 72 yards to set up another touchdown. However, another impressive aspect of NC State’s game is three different players got interceptions. Cornerbacks Battle and Pitts and nickel Tyler Baker-Williams all had interceptions. Hartman entered the game with just five interceptions on the season.

What needs improvement