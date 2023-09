NC State showed if they could clean things up in the future, the Wolfpack could go toe-to-toe with a top 15 kind of squad.

Notre Dame entered the game ranked No. 10, but might not have the fire power to be a playoff contender, but took care of business last Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. ND didn't lose its focus following a lengthy lightning delay and took care of business in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 45-24 victory.

NC State fell to 1-1 and host Virginia Military Academy at 2 p.m. Saturday on CW Network.