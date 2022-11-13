NC State got off to a fast start and then completely fell out of sync on offense in falling 21-20 against Boston College on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack had their 16-straight home streak snapped, and fell to 7-3 overall. NC State play at Louisville at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

NC State senior nose tackle Cory Durden makes the tackle Saturday against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Boston College won 21-20. (USA Today Sports photos)

Most important play

Boston College was facing fourth and six at the NC State 10-yard line with 23 seconds left in the game, down 20-14. Redshirt freshman quarterback Emmett Morehead threw toward true freshman wide receiver Joe Griffin, and NC State junior outside linebacker Drake Thomas was called for pass interference. The bang-bang play will get debated for years, but it gave the Eagles a first down at the two-yard line. Griffin made a heck of a catch with senior cornerback Derrek Pitts draped over him. BC made the extra point and win 21-20.

Three game balls

1. Outside linebacker Drake Thomas Thomas played his heart out and was one of the featured blitzers for NC State. He had six tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hurries, three tackles for loss and a pass broken up. 2. Safety Cyrus Fagan Fagan shared team-high honors with eight tackles, including a tackle for loss, and he also potentially saved at least three points with an interception at the NC State three-yard line. BC was facing first and 10 at the NCSU 29-yard line when he picked it off. 3. Outside linebacker Payton Wilson Wilson also potentially saved some points with Boston College reaching the Wolfpack 29-yard line, and he got an interception at the 25 on third down and four. He finished with six tackles, three tackles for loss, the lone interception and a pass breakup.

Key statistic advantage

NC State had two major flaws. The Wolfpack went 2 of 12 on third-down conversions, plus 0 of 1 on fourth down, and committed four second-half turnovers, including three fumbles. BC wasn’t a lot better, going a combined 6 of 19 on the money downs, and had three turnovers. NC State out-rushed Boston College 200 yards to minus-one yard (on 23 carries), but that was offset by Boston College holding a 330-135 passing yards advantage. Boston College passed for 190 yards in the second half and NC State had a minuscule 11 yards. The Wolfpack had 61 total yards in 34 plays for an average 1.8 yards per play after halftime.

What NC State did well

The NC State defense did its part. NC State blitzed the heck out of Boston College's injury-riddle line, though not as much at the end of the game. The Wolfpack had five sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hurries and held the Eagles to minus-one yard rushing, plus creating three turnovers. NC State took advantage of redshirt freshman quarterback Emmett Morehead not being a scrambler, and as a inexperienced player, he sometimes held on to the ball too long and didn't throw it away. The few big plays that Boston College had, NC State was in position. For instance, Zay Flowers had a terrific 35-yard touchdown to make it 20-14 NC State with 7:34 left in the third quarter. Safety Jakeen Harris was right there to make the tackle that would have forced the Eagles to punt, but he couldn't finish the play. Another "explosive" play against NC State came when redshirt junior wide receiver Dino Tomlin — the son of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and a Maryland transfer — just out-jumped nickel Devan Boykin for a 29-yarder. The play gave BC momentum in reaching the NCSU 29-yard line on the game-winning drive.

What needs improvement

Where do we start? The previously mentioned offensive woes have been discussed, but there were opportunities squandered. NC State has the best kicker in college football in senior Christopher Dunn, and he made two field goals. He could have had many more with just a few key plays. Truthfully, Boston College also blew chances to potentially kick field goals too, so it was that type of game. The most obvious scenario was passing on a field goal to go for it on fourth down and goal at the one-yard line, and freshman quarterback MJ Morris ran out of the shot gun, and lost a yard. The result was similar to the East Carolina game in the season opener when the Wolfpack couldn't finish off a drive. NC State in the second quarter reached the Boston College 34-yard line, and then lost four yards on the next two plays, eliminating a chance at a field-goal attempt. That happened prior to stalling on fourth down. NC State reached its own 49-yard line and was about 18 yards away from potential field-goal range, and Morris fumbled on first down. Later in the third quarter, the Wolfpack were facing second and two at the BC 39-yard line, and then lost five yards, eliminating another potential field-goal opportunity. NC State also was a beat-up team physically. NC State senior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams, redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Carter and backup redshirt sophomore H-back Christopher Toudle were injured before the game. During the game, the Wolfpack lost senior center Grant Gibson, backup sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and redshirt junior H-back Trent Pennix was hampered. A few defensive players also likely battled cramps in the fourth quarter.