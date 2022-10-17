NC State struggled on offense from sustaining drives to creating any kind of explosive plays. The longest pass play was 21 yards to redshirt sophomore H-back Christopher Toudle, and the Wolfpack never reached the end zone in Saturday's 24-9 loss at No. 18-ranked Syracuse. The No. 15-ranked Wolfpack played without redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary, who was lost for the season due to a torn pectoral against Florida State. NC State fell to 5-2 overall and have an off week.

NC State cornerback Aydan White had six tackles and an interception in Saturday's loss at Syracuse. (USA Today Sports photos)

Most important play

Syracuse wide receiver Orondo Gadsden caught a 17-yard touchdown catch to give the Orange a 17-6 lead with 1:28 left in the third quarter. Syracuse found good matchups with Gadsden and he delivered with eight catches for 141 yards and two scores.



Three game balls

1. Middle linebacker Isaiah Moore Moore led NC State with nine tackles and a tackle for loss. The game was physical from start to finish and Moore was typically in the mix. The Orange had 29 carries for 177 rushing yards, between running back Sean Tucker and quarterback Garrett Shrader. Moore had to adapt to Syracuse’s read option. 2. Cornerback Aydan White White finished with six tackles, one tackle for loss and had a big interception. He came through with his interception at the NCSU 15-yard line, making sure the game remained 10-3 Orange. The pick was White’s third of the season. 3. Kicker Christopher Dunn Dunn made three field goals, including a 42-yarder that cut the Orange lead to 10-6 with 7:07 left in the third quarter. His 36-yard field goal with 6:58 left in the fourth quarter made it a one-possession game 17-9. Dunn has made seven field goals in the last two games.

Key statistic advantage

Syracuse had 387 total yards, which was 132 more than NC State. The Wolfpack’s defense played well enough to win, but in a game where both teams struggled on offense, the Orange did just enough to cash in for three touchdowns, while NC State had three field goals.

What NC State did well

NC State came up with two big interceptions, with sophomore cornerback Aydan White getting the previous mentioned one at the Wolfpack 15-yard line. The other was even bigger when NC State senior safety Tanner Ingle came through with a big interception in the end zone. Syracuse was facing second and 10 at the NCSU 14-yard line, so that prevented at least three points.

What needs improvement

NC State’s passing game was limited, and other injuries also contributed to the offensive woes. The Wolfpack threw for only 160 yards and the offense never got into the end zone. Too often plays broke down or never developed, and it became senior quarterback Jack Chambers taking off and running. He ended with 19 carries for 58 yards, and that was three more carries than the Wolfpack’s running backs. Besides not playing with Leary, the Wolfpack entered the game with junior wide receiver Devin Carter, sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and redshirt junior H-back Trent Pennix. NC State also lost senior left guard Chandler Zavala during the game.