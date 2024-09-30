NC State started three new players on defense and challenged the squad during practice leading up to facing Northern Illinois on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Combine that with coach Dave Doeren having a burning desire not to lose to the program that gave him his first head coaching job and it was a perfect recipe for the defense to respond.

NC State created four turnovers and cashed in two of them for touchdowns in a 24-17 win to improve to 3-2 on the season.