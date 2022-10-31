NC State showed a split personality against Virginia Tech, but ultimately pulled off an impressive 22-21 come-from-behind victory last Thursday. The Wolfpack looked like one of the worst teams in the ACC for nearly three quarters against the struggling Hokies (2-6 overall), but then also restored hope at the quarterback position with freshman MJ Morris to rally for the win. The last four games of the regular season don't look as bleak, and NC State also became bowl eligible. NC State improved to 6-2 overall and host Wake Forest on Saturday.

NC State freshman wide receiver Terrell Timmons came through with a big 43-yard catch to help spark the Wolfpack last Thursday. (USA Today Sports photos)

Most important play

Sometimes you get momentum from unlikely sources. NC State was losing 21-10 and weren’t anywhere near out of the woods yet. However, Morris found fellow freshman Terrell Timmons for 43 yards to the VT seven-yard line. Morris took advantage of a busted Hokies coverage on the next play to hit redshirt junior H-back Trent Pennix for a seven-yard score. It wasn’t the game-winning touchdown, but NC State had hope and momentum on its side in cutting the lead to 21-16 with 12:15 left in the game.

Three game balls

1. Quarterback MJ Morris The offense looked bleak in the first half, but Morris uplifted the Wolfpack’s spirits late in the third quarter and in the fourth. He went 20-of-29 passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns, and ran 13 times for 12 yards in sparking the comeback from being down 21-3 with 4:02 left in the third quarter. 2. Outside linebacker Payton Wilson Wilson had perhaps his best game of the season with seven tackles (three solo), two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and one pass broken up. Outside of picking up a costly 15-yard penalty, Wilson was flying around and making plays. 3. Wide receiver Thayer Thomas For half the game, it looked like Thomas’ wide receiving talent was going to go to waste with a lack of a passing game. When Morris came alive, so did Thomas. He finished with 10 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Key statistic advantage

Virginia Tech went an abysmal 1 of 11 on third-down conversions, partly aided by having 14 penalties, including 10 false starts. NC State finished with a more than reasonable 8 of 19 on third down conversions (plus one fourth-down conversion), which helped spur on the comeback. It also gave NC State an impressive 36:04-to-23:56 time of impression advantage.

What NC State did well

NC State turned loose Morris and gave him a full playbook to work from. NC State was so scared or concerned in the first half, that with 11 seconds left at the Virginia Tech 18-yard line, the Wolfpack didn't take a shot to the end zone. The odds of eating up all 11 seconds on a pass to the end zone seems rare, but playing for three points was a real thing. When things became dire down 21-3, the Wolfpack abandoned a running game that wasn't working, tried to complete passes that were longer than 10 yards and looked like a regular FBS offense again. Conversely, for three of the four quarters, the NC State defense was impressive. Things just got away from the Wolfpack during the third quarter.

What needs improvement

NC State rushed the ball 34 times for just 60 yards, and that was with a nice ground-based drive to run off clock at the end. The offense was ultra conservative in the first half, as if the game was going to have both teams in single digits via field goals. The two big pass plays to Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith, including a 85-yard touchdown, took advantage of NC State redshirt sophomore cornerback Shyheim Battle.