The review: NC State learns valuable lessons in loss

NC State had some key goals against East Carolina last Saturday in the Military Bowl.

ECU took charge in the first half, and then held on tor a 26-21 win over NC State, with the Wolfpack falling to 6-7 on the season.

The portal took away slot receiver Kevin Concepcion, and the NFL Draft led to senior defensive end Davin Vann, fifth-year senior left tackle Anthony Belton and fifth-year senior right guard Timothy McKay to sit out the game. Additionally, the Wolfpack played without sophomore cornerback Brandon Cisse.

NC State will play against East Carolina next fall in the season opener.