NC State learned that every play matters in a crazy 19-17 win over Florida State on Saturday. No. 14-ranked NC State rallied from a 17-3 deficit with backup senior quarterback Jack Chambers replacing an injured redshirt junior Devin Leary with 4:59 left in the third quarter. Chambers helped guide the offense, which was all on the ground, and senior kicker Christopher Dunn proved clutch with four field goals. NC State improved to 5-1 overall and here is a review of the clutch victory.

NC State sophomore nickel Devan Boykin got the start and came through with the game-clinching interception in the end zone last Saturday. NC State won 19-17 over visiting Florida State. (USA Today Sports photos)

Most important play

Florida State had run a pass play for a touchdown earlier in the game, where NC State safety Jakeen Harris let Mycah Pittman get in position for a 14-yard score with 11:29 left in the second quarter. With Florida State facing second down and eight at the NCSU 22-yard line, sophomore nickel Devan Boykin wondered if the Seminoles were going to run the same kind of play. Boykin jumped the outside of Pittman and got the interception with 38 seconds to preserve the 19-17 victory.

Three game balls

1. Kicker Christopher Dunn Dunn made four field goals to help NC State rally from a 17-3 halftime deficit. His 53-yard field goal tied a career high and came after some bizarre penalties that kept pushing the ball back. He also made field goals from 38, 40 and 27 yards, and he's made all 10 field-goal attempts this season. 2. Outside linebacker Drake Thomas The junior was outstanding with 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry and two passes broken up. He earned ACC linebacker of the week for his efforts, and he was one of three NCSU linebackers who reached double figures in tackles. 3. Running back Jordan Houston With NC State struggling on offense, Houston squeezed whatever he could Saturday. He rushed 24 times for 90 yards and caught two passes for 41 yards, leading the Wolfpack in both categories. NC State's running backs came through after Leary was injured with 4:59 left in the third quarter. NCSU passed for minus-five yards from that point on.

Key statistic advantage

Florida State looked completely lost offensively in the second half and had just 93 total yards and five first downs. The Wolfpack took away the freelance plays that quarterback Jordan Travis was making during the first half. He didn't get out of the pocket and put pressure on the defense in the same way.

What NC State did well

NC State won the war of attrition with both teams losing key guys. NC State lost Leary, redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Carter and backup sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, during the game. Florida State lost leading rusher Treshaun Ward and its defensive line took a beating. NC State's ground and pound over the last quarter and half was enough to separate the Wolfpack. NCSU rushed 46 times for 182 yards and it helped control the time of possession 33:24-to-26:36. That helped NC State overcome going just 2 of 13 on third-down conversions. NC State's defense was superb in keeping everything in front of them in the second half. FSU's offense seemed to dissolve into throwing the ball up to 6-foot-7 wide receiver Johnny Wilson for any kind of potential success.

What needs improvement

The passing game is self-explanatory, but there was some other concerns. For instance, NC State has been terrific on special teams this season, and Dunn won the game Saturday for the Wolfpack. However, there were three plays that could have hurt them, but only one did. Ever seen an entire team get faked out by a punt returner before? That nearly happened right before halftime. With Clemson getting big points right before halftime a week ago, Florida State got a gift field goal to make it 17-3. PIttman and Ontario Wilson were both back on a punt return for the Seminoles, and the coverage unit all followed Pittman to the left side of the field. Colby Johnson and punter Shane McDonough were among the players who followed the ball to Wilson, who caught the ball with 20 seconds left in the half and zipped up the sideline 51 yards, and that helped set up Ryan Fitzgerald's 47-yard field goal before halftime. NC State wasn't in a good position when FSU punter Alex Mastromanno took off and he would have gotten a first down, but he inexplicably punted a yard and a half after crossing the line of scrimmage, which is a penalty and loss of downs. NC State took over at FSU's 13-yard line, but inexplicably lost enough yards to make the 53-yard field goal. If Chambers hadn't run for seven yards on third down and 40 yards, that would have been three points potentially taken off the board. NC State kickoff specialist Collin Smith kicked the football out of bounds for a penalty with 6:33 left in the game, where every yard counted. The defense came through with redshirt sophomore cornerback Shyheim Battle getting an interception.