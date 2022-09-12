NC State crushed Charleston Southern 55-3 and it could have been even worse. NCSU was able to empty the bench in the game and played three quarterbacks in the process. Outside of a slow start in the first quarter, the Wolfpack were completely dominant. NCSU improved to 2-0 overall and host Texas Tech next Saturday. The Wolfpack Central reviews the various components of the key victory.

NC State sophomore wide receiver Anthony Smith had two catches for 58 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown Saturday in a 55-3 win over Charleston Southern in Raleigh.

Most important play

The odds were pretty good that Charleston Southern wasn't going to score a touchdown Saturday, and they didn't, so when NC State went up 10-0 on redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary plowed in for a 12-yard touchdown run with 3:28 left in the first quarter. Leary made a statement on the play by going through four Charleston Southern defenders en route for the score. NC State had started slow, but that got the team going.

Three game balls

1. Quarterback Devin Leary Leary threw for four touchdowns and ran for two scores, and was in total control when he was in the game. He went 16-of-25 passing for 238 yards with zero turnovers, and he rushed three times for 20 yards. We'll see if Leary on direct runs will be part of the offense in the future. 2. Nickel Tyler Baker-Williams Baker-Williams got his second interception of the season and also had the lone sack for NC State's defense, when he blitzed and crushed quarterback Ross Malmgren, who fumbled on the play. NCSU defensive end Travali Price recovered the fumble. NC State quickly scored and went up 45-0. 3. Kickoff special Collin Smith Smith used the high but short kickoff style in the season opener at East Carolina. He didn't mess around Saturday and was also busy. He boomed all 10 kickoffs for touchbacks against Charleston Southern, and that is an important aspect moving forward.

Key statistic advantage

NC State completely took away any ability of Charleston Southern to run the football. The Buccaneers rushed 15 times for 36 yards and the longest run of the game was nine yards by backup quarterback Isaiah Bess, a Shelby, N.C., product. The top running back had two carries for eight yards.

What NC State did well

What didn't NC State do well? NC State completed passes to 14 different players and had four passing plays of at least 24 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Anthony Smith broke free for a 40-yard touchdown and redshirt sophomore H-back Christopher Toudle had a 27-yard touchdown. NC State also got more pressure on the quarterback compared to the season opener, though it didn't always result in sacks. NC State finished with 10 quarterback hurries and got several big licks on the Charleston Southern quarterbacks.

What needs improvement

NC State running backs got some bigger plays in the screen game, but the longest run was 15 yards by sophomore Demie Sumo-Karngbaye. That will need to improve in the future. Backup running back Delbert Mimms III also fumbled, which led to Charleston Southern's 48-yard field goal.